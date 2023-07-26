Cardiac arrests become leading cause of death for young athletes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The leading cause of death in student-athletes is sudden cardiac arrest.

On Tuesday, people learned the 18-year-old son of basketball icon Lebron James is recovering after his heart stopped in basketball practice.

College Freshman Bronny James collapsed during basketball practice yesterday; fortunately for James -- a quick response was able to save his life. College basketball players have one of the highest rates of deadly cardiac arrests. Although they’re extremely rare, doctors say it is vital people involved in sports know how to respond.

Nearly 60 million children and teens in the United States participate in an organized sport and according to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for young athletes.

Dr. Carlos Fernandez is a cardiologist at Sparrow Hospital.

“We’ve seen younger people having heart attacks, we’ve seen very old people having heart attacks so it’s important to know what your risk factors are,” said Fernandez

Although doctors say cardiac arrest in youth athletes is rare, it can happen, and being able to treat it quickly can make the difference between life and death.

“The main thing for kids participating in athletics is that they have a proper screening and the facilities that they practice at have certified CPR trainers as well as defibrillators on site so in the rare instance that this does occur, they can get treatment immediately,” Fernandez later said.

That treatment includes the automated external defibrillator. If used within the first minute, it increases the chances of survival to about 90 percent. Doctors say screening students before they participate in sports is just as important. In Michigan, all students are required to turn in a sports physical form before participating in activities.

“That’s why the health history part is so important, because what someone looks like the day of a physical is just a snapshot in time but the health history provides a lot of background and other information to help our medical people out,” says Geoff Kimmerly, Communications Director at MHSSA.

News of Bronny James’ sudden heart attack had many speculating on social media. Some, blame the Covid-19 vaccine. Dr. Fernandez says there is no evidence the vaccine causes cardiac arrest.

“Did Bronny James collapse because he got the Covid vaccine? No,” said Fernandez. “We don’t see an increase in incidents of sudden cardiac death. There is no reputable articles or studies that have correlated a Covid 19 vaccination to increased incidents of sudden cardiac death. If that comes out and we have that information, then we explore it but at this time I don’t have anything.”

