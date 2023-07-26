Advertise With Us

2-year old drowns in Jackson County pool

The death appears to be an accident, but an investigation is ongoing.
The boy was found in the shallow end of the pool by his father.
The boy was found in the shallow end of the pool by his father.(MGN, Pixabay)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRIETTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A toddler has died following a drowning in Jackson County.

Deputies with the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff were dispatched to a home on Hankerd Road to assist the Michigan State Police Department (MSP) at with a drowning investigation.

Upon their arrival, they found a 2-year-old boy unresponsive in a pool. The toddler was taken to Henry Ford Health and later pronounced dead.

According to MSP, it appears the child fell into the pool of the residence by accident without the family’s knowledge. The boy was found in the shallow end of the pool by his father. Family members attempted lifesaving efforts before the child was taken to the hospital by the Sherriff’s Department.

The death appears to be an accident, but MSP says an investigation is ongoing.

Due to his age, MSP is not releasing the name of the victim.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit accuses MDHHS of abusing its power
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
Tannin in Lansing announces closure
Mail stolen from 100 people in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

FILE - Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation...
Michael Jackson’s employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abuse, lawyer argues in court
Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his take on Michigan State hosting Michigan during...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Thoughts on MSU-UM night game
Buy One Give One Wednesdays
The Secret to Biggby's Caramel Marvel
Ingham County Fair Trivia Day 3
Ingham County Fair Trivia Day 3