2-year old drowns in Jackson County pool

HENRIETTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A toddler has died following a drowning in Jackson County.

Deputies with the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff were dispatched to a home on Hankerd Road to assist the Michigan State Police Department (MSP) at with a drowning investigation.

Upon their arrival, they found a 2-year-old boy unresponsive in a pool. The toddler was taken to Henry Ford Health and later pronounced dead.

According to MSP, it appears the child fell into the pool of the residence by accident without the family’s knowledge. The boy was found in the shallow end of the pool by his father. Family members attempted lifesaving efforts before the child was taken to the hospital by the Sherriff’s Department.

The death appears to be an accident, but MSP says an investigation is ongoing.

Due to his age, MSP is not releasing the name of the victim.

