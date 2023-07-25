What the Tech App of the Day: Hand Talk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s estimated that a half-million people in the United States use American Sign Language. Most of us don’t. I found a smartphone app that takes what you say and puts it into a language they can understand. Then you need to have a conversation with someone who knows sign language.

Enter what you want to say in this text box. Better yet, hold down the microphone and say it. “Would you like to get something to eat?” An animated character, Hugo or Maya will translate what you say into sign language. The words appear at the top of the screen as well.

I found it doesn’t do well with long sentences but does fine if you break it up into short statements and questions. You can control how fast the character signs and which character to use to interpret. It doesn’t work both ways. Hand Talk can’t take someone’s sign language and interpret it into speech or text. So the person who knows sign language will need to use their phone to enter text so you can read what they say.

It’s helpful, easy to use, and very cool. Hand Talk is supported by advertisements so this free app is going to have ads pop up on the screen. If you want to get rid of those, it’s a one-time payment of $10. It’s available for iPhone and Android devices.

