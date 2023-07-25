Advertise With Us

What the Tech App of the Day: Hand Talk

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s estimated that a half-million people in the United States use American Sign Language. Most of us don’t. I found a smartphone app that takes what you say and puts it into a language they can understand. Then you need to have a conversation with someone who knows sign language.

Enter what you want to say in this text box. Better yet, hold down the microphone and say it. “Would you like to get something to eat?” An animated character, Hugo or Maya will translate what you say into sign language. The words appear at the top of the screen as well.

I found it doesn’t do well with long sentences but does fine if you break it up into short statements and questions. You can control how fast the character signs and which character to use to interpret. It doesn’t work both ways. Hand Talk can’t take someone’s sign language and interpret it into speech or text. So the person who knows sign language will need to use their phone to enter text so you can read what they say.

It’s helpful, easy to use, and very cool. Hand Talk is supported by advertisements so this free app is going to have ads pop up on the screen. If you want to get rid of those, it’s a one-time payment of $10. It’s available for iPhone and Android devices.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Lansing police warn not to drive ORV’s on city streets
Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
1 dead, 2 injured after motorcycle, car crash in Lansing

Latest News

Dimondale yoga studio offers sensory-friendly classes for kids
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Smoky Tuesday...Stormy Wednesday
4th social district to be established in Lansing