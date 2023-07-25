Advertise With Us

Trice indicted for kidnapping resulting in death in Wynter Cole-Smith case

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Rashad Trice has been indicted for kidnapping two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, resulting in her death, and kidnapping a minor, said U.S Attorney Mark Totten.

Trice was charged with a criminal complaint on July 7, but according to the US Department of Justice, on Tuesday, July 25, to secure immediate detention, the indictment action satisfies Trice’s constitutional right to federal indictment by a grand jury.

“This indictment marks another step forward as we seek a measure of justice following the heartbreaking loss of Wynter Cole-Smith,” said Totten. “My thoughts are deeply with Wynter’s family, and my office is fully prepared to make our case against Mr. Trice at a fair trial.”

Trice was charged with two counts. The first was kidnapping resulting in death, and kidnapping of a minor. Both could mean a possible life sentence if convicted.

“There is no greater responsibility for the FBI than to investigate those who commit senseless acts of violence against young children,” said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “While today’s indictment cannot erase the pain her family is experiencing, it is the next step in the process of securing justice for Wynter.”

Trice’s arraignment and an initial pretrial conference on these charges are scheduled for Aug. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
Lansing police warn not to drive ORV’s on city streets
Mail stolen from 100 people in Mid-Michigan
Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars

Latest News

DOJ: Seven people charged in worldwide fraud conspiracy
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his take on the four game suspension Michigan football...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on Harbaugh’s suspension
Mid-Michigan Matters: Free virtual baby fair for parents