Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Severe weather is possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night
First Alert Weather Tuesday afternoon webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the area Wednesday. Thunderstorms containing damaging winds of 60 MPH, hail and heavy rainfall are possible. The threat of severe weather has prompted a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday on WILX.

Andy Provenzano will have the updated First Alert Weather forecast starting at 4 P.M. on WILX-TV 10.

