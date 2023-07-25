Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the area Wednesday. Thunderstorms containing damaging winds of 60 MPH, hail and heavy rainfall are possible. The threat of severe weather has prompted a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday on WILX.

Andy Provenzano will have the updated First Alert Weather forecast starting at 4 P.M. on WILX-TV 10.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.