Advertise With Us

Sylvan Learning Center in Lansing holding school supply drive

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School supply drives are already underway as students prepare to return to the classroom.

The Sylvan Learning Center in Lansing is holding a “School Supply Stock Up” event this week. It’s to help students in the community get the supplies they need to be successful. They are looking for supplies such as backpacks, lunch boxes and notebooks.

The executive director said it’s all about getting students’ minds prepared for the new year.

“A great exciting part about being excited to go back to school is being able to have brand-new school supplies,” said Jessica Rollins, the executive director of Sylvan Learning Center. “And if you have a binder that’s old and worn out, that’s going to affect your mindset walking back into school year. So, having these new school supplies can really give students the best mindset to walk into school ready to go. "

People will have until July 31 to drop off their donations. All items collected will go to area schools and charity organizations.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
Lansing police warn not to drive ORV’s on city streets
Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars
Mail stolen from 100 people in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole breaks down the reasons for the alert.
A double dose of a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday and Wednesday
U of M president condemns antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses
Mid-Michigan Matters: Working to reduce teen traffic crash fatalities