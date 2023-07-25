Sylvan Learning Center in Lansing holding school supply drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School supply drives are already underway as students prepare to return to the classroom.

The Sylvan Learning Center in Lansing is holding a “School Supply Stock Up” event this week. It’s to help students in the community get the supplies they need to be successful. They are looking for supplies such as backpacks, lunch boxes and notebooks.

The executive director said it’s all about getting students’ minds prepared for the new year.

“A great exciting part about being excited to go back to school is being able to have brand-new school supplies,” said Jessica Rollins, the executive director of Sylvan Learning Center. “And if you have a binder that’s old and worn out, that’s going to affect your mindset walking back into school year. So, having these new school supplies can really give students the best mindset to walk into school ready to go. "

People will have until July 31 to drop off their donations. All items collected will go to area schools and charity organizations.

