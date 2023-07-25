Studio 10 Tidbit celebrating National Picnic Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - July is National Picnic Month in the United States and it’s no secret why. Between 4th of July celebrations and beautiful summer weather, July is practically picnic perfect.

Did you know picnics have been around since some of the earliest recorded history regarding leisurely activities? Picnics are taken all across the world within nearly every culture. The word picnic comes from the French “pique-nique” , meaning “pick nothing” or “pick little”. Which seems to be the perfect word for what we do when we picnic. We grab a little bit of our favorite picnic foods and take then to an outdoor spot.

Some of the best places to picnic (in our humble opinion) are right here in Mid-Michigan.

Here’s some of our personal favorites:

Lake Lansing Park South is located at 1621 Pike Street, Haslett, MI 48840- located right on Lake Lansing enjoy your picnic with a beautiful view. Bring a blanket!

Lansing River Trail- with tons of picnic tables to choose from all around you can enjoy your picnic on Artpath.

Find out what we like to bring on our picnics.

