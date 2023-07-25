Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on Harbaugh’s suspension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his take on the four game suspension Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is facing from the NCAA. Plus we look at the British Open results, Katie Ledecky tying a record set by Michael Phelps, and a Notre Dame football legend passes away.

