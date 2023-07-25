Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim's thoughts on Harbaugh's suspension

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his take on the four game suspension Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is facing from the NCAA. Plus we look at the British Open results, Katie Ledecky tying a record set by Michael Phelps, and a Notre Dame football legend passes away.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

