Previewing a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday wraps up an Air Quality Alert Day while Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day with the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the severe thunderstorms crossing Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has what to expect on Studio 10, First at Four, and our 90 minutes of news.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 25, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1934
  • Lansing Record Low: 45° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 102º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1913

