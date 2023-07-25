Previewing a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday wraps up an Air Quality Alert Day while Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day with the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the severe thunderstorms crossing Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has what to expect on Studio 10, First at Four, and our 90 minutes of news.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 25, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1934

Lansing Record Low: 45° 1895

Jackson Record High: 102º 1934

Jackson Record Low: 45º 1913

