Ohtani Visits Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Los Angeles Angels standout Shohei Ohtani joins his team in Detroit for three games with the Tigers this week, culminating with a 1:10pm matinee game Thursday. Then the Tigers head to Miami for three games on the week end against the Marlins. Ohtani comes to Detroit with a major league leading 36 home runs. He is not scheduled to pitch any of the games-- his next start is scheduled for Friday. Upon arrival Ohtani’s future with the Angels is still to be determined. He becomes a free agent at the end of the season and the Angels have until next Tuesday’s deadline to either keep him through the end of this season or trade him for prospects figuring they can’t bid high enough against another team in the off season for a long term contract.

