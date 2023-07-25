Advertise With Us

Northwestern Says No Players at Media Day

Javon Antonio (1) had his second straight 100-yard, two-touchdown receiving game Saturday.
Javon Antonio (1) had his second straight 100-yard, two-touchdown receiving game Saturday.(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Northwestern University says no players will attend Big Ten media days this week in Indianapolis. Each school usually provides three players for interviews. Northwestern issued a statement saying the players did not want to be inundated with questions about the schools hazing issues which would detract from promoting the season ahead. Interim coach Doug Braun is expected to attend. Northwestern is picked to finish last in the Big Ten West this fall and finished 1-11 last season under now departed head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

