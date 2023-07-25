Northwestern Says No Players at Media Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Northwestern University says no players will attend Big Ten media days this week in Indianapolis. Each school usually provides three players for interviews. Northwestern issued a statement saying the players did not want to be inundated with questions about the schools hazing issues which would detract from promoting the season ahead. Interim coach Doug Braun is expected to attend. Northwestern is picked to finish last in the Big Ten West this fall and finished 1-11 last season under now departed head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.