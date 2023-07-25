Advertise With Us

Nearly $30K worth of stolen property from Bath Township recovered by police

(Bath Township Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police recovered nearly $30,000 worth of stolen property.

According to officials, Lansing Police helped Bath Township Police recover the stolen property from Bath Township.

“Huge shout out to the professionals at LPD! We greatly appreciate your assistance,” wrote Bath Township Police Department on Facebook.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
Lansing police warn not to drive ORV’s on city streets
Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars
1 dead, 2 injured after motorcycle, car crash in Lansing

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole breaks down the reasons for the alert.
A double dose of a First Alert Weather day for Tuesday and Wednesday
All aboard!: North Pole Express tickets to go on sale
Fire crews put out garage fire in Ingham Township
What the Tech App of the Day: Hand Talk