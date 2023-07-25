Nearly $30K worth of stolen property from Bath Township recovered by police

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police recovered nearly $30,000 worth of stolen property.

According to officials, Lansing Police helped Bath Township Police recover the stolen property from Bath Township.

“Huge shout out to the professionals at LPD! We greatly appreciate your assistance,” wrote Bath Township Police Department on Facebook.

