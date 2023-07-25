Mid-Michigan Matters: Working to reduce teen traffic crash fatalities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number one reason for teenage fatalities is traffic crashes.

Sergeant Ryan Davis from Michigan State Police joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about a teen driving course that could help reduce the number of teen fatalities.

