Mid-Michigan Matters: Working to reduce teen traffic crash fatalities

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number one reason for teenage fatalities is traffic crashes.

Related: ‘Train Like a Trooper’ - Michigan State Police teach teens life-saving driving techniques

Sergeant Ryan Davis from Michigan State Police joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about a teen driving course that could help reduce the number of teen fatalities.

