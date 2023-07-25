Mid-Michigan Matters: Working to reduce teen traffic crash fatalities
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number one reason for teenage fatalities is traffic crashes.
Related: ‘Train Like a Trooper’ - Michigan State Police teach teens life-saving driving techniques
Sergeant Ryan Davis from Michigan State Police joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about a teen driving course that could help reduce the number of teen fatalities.
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.