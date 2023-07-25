Mid-Michigan Matters: Free virtual baby fair for parents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether you are preparing for your first, or you already have your arms full of little ones, a free resource can help parents!

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shared how people can participate in their free virtual baby fair and what you can learn. Kristen Thompson from the department joined Mid-Michigan Matters to share more on how parents in Michigan can prepare.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.