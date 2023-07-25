Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Free virtual baby fair for parents

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether you are preparing for your first, or you already have your arms full of little ones, a free resource can help parents!

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shared how people can participate in their free virtual baby fair and what you can learn. Kristen Thompson from the department joined Mid-Michigan Matters to share more on how parents in Michigan can prepare.

