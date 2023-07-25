Meridian Township Police go into emergency preparedness training

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency responders still carry the memory of the night they were called to Michigan State University for an active shooter.

With students returning to school in the fall, Meridian Township is making sure they are ready for any similar situation.

Brian Pennell, who is in charge of the training for Meridian Fire Department said, “We are collaborating with the police department and the fire department to do training with situations that might come up in our community so that we can work well in crisis situations.”

The training was held at the old Wardcliff elementary school in Okemos which closed in 2010. Using the empty school allows officials to set a realistic scene for their training exercise.

Jared Gentner a firefighter and paramedic who was going through the training on Tuesday said, “So we actually have department policies and certain times that we have to meet when we leave the station, and for the higher acuity calls, or higher critical calls like with schools and other things, time is of the essence especially with recent events.”

The Training will take place from Monday to Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Meridian Township asks residents to stay clear from the area during the training.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.