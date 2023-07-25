Jackson County teen arraigned on second-degree murder charge

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A teenager was charged with second-degree murder, said Jackson County prosecutors.

Cayden Powers is accused by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office of driving drunk near Jackson on April 28, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was in the car with him.

According to The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Powers, and other teens, sped off after authorities tried to stop them after getting reports of teens shooting at vehicles with a toy orbeez gun.

The vehicle the teens were in later crashed rolling over multiple times near the Roberts and Ganson Street intersection.

Powers was then accused of driving off again before crashing for a second time near Dettman Road.

Two passengers were ejected from the car and one, the 15-year-old boy, died.

Powers, who was 15 when the crash happened, will be back in court on Aug 18.

