Advertise With Us

Jackson County teen arraigned on second-degree murder charge

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel and Nathan Stearns
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A teenager was charged with second-degree murder, said Jackson County prosecutors.

Cayden Powers is accused by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office of driving drunk near Jackson on April 28, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was in the car with him.

According to The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Powers, and other teens, sped off after authorities tried to stop them after getting reports of teens shooting at vehicles with a toy orbeez gun.

The vehicle the teens were in later crashed rolling over multiple times near the Roberts and Ganson Street intersection.

Powers was then accused of driving off again before crashing for a second time near Dettman Road.

Two passengers were ejected from the car and one, the 15-year-old boy, died.

Powers, who was 15 when the crash happened, will be back in court on Aug 18.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
Lansing police warn not to drive ORV’s on city streets
Mail stolen from 100 people in Mid-Michigan
Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars

Latest News

General Motors Q2 profit up 52% on strong sales, company confirms new Chevy Bolt EV is coming
Heat wave prep with Dairy Dan
We're having a heat wave! Claudia talks heat wave prep with Dairy Dan
Ingham County Fair Trivia Day 2
Benjamin's Moon
Take Me Home Tuesday Meet George