Heisman Winner Lujack Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Johnny Lujack, who served in World War Two, has died at the age of 98,. Lujack won the 1947 Heisman Trophy and led Notre Dame to three national championships. He had a 21-1 record playing for the Irish and later in his career helped broadcast Notre Dame football highlight shows.

