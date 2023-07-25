Gov. Whitmer sings new agreement with Ontario to help create jobs in EV industry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new agreement between Ontario and Michigan to help strengthen the economy and help create jobs in the electric vehicle industry.

Governor Whitmer and the Ontario Premier, Doug Ford, will collaborate on mobility, technology, agriculture, energy, tourism and innovative R&D.

Michigan and Ontario are each other’s top export customers, and the trade relationships support thousands of jobs on both sides.

