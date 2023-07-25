Advertise With Us

Gov. Whitmer sings new agreement with Ontario to help create jobs in EV industry

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new agreement between Ontario and Michigan to help strengthen the economy and help create jobs in the electric vehicle industry.

Governor Whitmer and the Ontario Premier, Doug Ford, will collaborate on mobility, technology, agriculture, energy, tourism and innovative R&D.

Michigan and Ontario are each other’s top export customers, and the trade relationships support thousands of jobs on both sides.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
Lansing police warn not to drive ORV’s on city streets
Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars
Mail stolen from 100 people in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Consumers Energy to replace more than 50 miles of pipelines through five major counties
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Sylvan Learning Center in Lansing holding school supply drive