Fire crews put out garage fire in Ingham Township

INGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews put out a garage fire in Ingham Township Monday evening.

Fire crews from the Leslie Fire Department and Dansville Fire Departments responded to the scene near Williamston Road and Dexter Trail on July 24 at around 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

