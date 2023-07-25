First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. The ingredients are coming together for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms across the area between noon and 9 P.M. The hours to be really focused on changing conditions will be between 4 P.M. and 8 P.M. All forms of severe weather are on the table today. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are at the top of the list. Hail and even a few tornados are also possible.

Today will be warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s. You will notice the humidity climbing today as dew points return to the 70s. An area of low pressure will move from the Northern Plains to lower Michigan during the peak heating hours of the day and will quickly pop-up scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. The risk of thunderstorms should be over by midnight and we will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows tonight drop back in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be a hot day with high temperatures near 90º. Plan on mostly sunny skies Thursday. Most of Friday we will be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. A cold front dropping in from the north will bring more showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Friday night.

The weekend is looking pretty good. Any rain will pull out of the area early Saturday and we should be partly cloudy for most of the day. Sunday plan on mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be much more comfortable this weekend around 80º. Lows this weekend will be refreshing in the 50s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 26, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1966

Lansing Record Low: 42° 1891

Jackson Record High: 99º 1916

Jackson Record Low: 48º 1977

