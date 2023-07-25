A double dose of a First Alert Weather day for Tuesday and Wednesday
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Tuesday and Wednesday are deemed First Alert Weather Days - but for different reasons. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole breaks down the reasons for the alert.
More:
- Smoky Tuesday and Stormy Wednesday
- Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
- How to prepare for the Michigan heat wave
- Retired Georgia minister charged with murder in 1975 slaying of girl, 8, in Pennsylvania
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 25, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1934
- Lansing Record Low: 45° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 102º 1934
- Jackson Record Low: 45º 1913
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.