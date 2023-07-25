Dimondale yoga studio offers sensory-friendly classes for kids

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Yoga isn’t just good for your physical health, it’s good for the mind.

Bri Luginbill is passionate about yoga and wants to share it with others. To make sure everyone’s included, she’s offering sensory-friendly classes for kids.

Luginbill just opened her Yoga Studio Nurture in July, and she’s offering sensory-friendly classes for anyone under 18 for free starting in September. Luginbill saw there was a need for sensory-friendly programs and wanted to make a change.

The classes will give kids a comfortable space to be themselves. The lights in the room change colors, dim, or brighten. Kids will have a chance to pick their poses and move at their own pace. It’s a chance to interact with others while also having fun.

Luginbill has a son with special needs and said as much as this is helping the community, it’s also helping her.

“I feel like I’m building that community for them, but then I’m also finding that community myself as well,” said Luginbill. “It’s great for my son, just like all kids, whether they have special needs or not, to go into different environments and be comfortable and figure out just things about balance and movement,” said Luginbill.

Parent Kristina Pierce said there aren’t many sensory programs for her daughter Mya, who has autism. Pierce says she’s grateful Luginbill is doing this—it gives her daughter Mya a chance to participate and be a part of the community.

“If we go to a place that’s very loud, she gets very agitated, very secluded to herself, gets upset or angry, whereas when we go to a sensory program where it is able to control the lights and the sound, she’s able to participate, and it’s awesome to see that,” said Pierce.

Luginbill encourages others to join her mission. To sign up for a class, you can visit her website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.