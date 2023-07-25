Consumers Energy replaces 55 miles of natural gas pipeline

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Vintage natural gas pipelines that are 55 miles long and aged more than 80 years old, are now being replaced. this is because of a half-billion-dollar pipeline project.

“This is something that our customers need, it maintains the deliverability for our customers and reliability,” said Juliet Matko.

Juliet Matko is the senior project manager for the pipeline project. over the next year and a half consumers energy will replace the pipeline in two phases through five major counties: Clinton, Shiawassee, Ingham, Livingston, and Washtenaw counties.

During the construction process, environmental specialists are making sure habitats are protected along the way.

“We have environmental inspectors out there that are ensuring our water crossings and wetlands and species are remaining intact and not harmed while we’re doing this work,” said Lindsey Johnson.

Johnson added the environmental monitoring will continue for about 5 years after construction is done. Matko says now is the best time for the replacement.

“Ideally mid-April to the end of October, so that we’re ready for the heating season,” said Matko.

The new pipelines will increase from 20 inches to 36 inches wide which allows for more gas to pass through it.

While natural gas can pose an environmental risk, Consumers want to focus on the challenges at hand.

“The reality is right now we understand that natural gas is the cheapest and most efficient and for the time being the most environmentally friendly way, we can get heat to people’s homes,” said Tracy Wimmer.

On the other hand, farmers nearby say the amount of construction is actually a hindrance to their work.

“This is pretty crazy,” said Jake Bales. Jake Bales farms with Risch Family Farm in Webberville and says that the construction taking up about 15 acres of land where cattle could be grazing.

“That’s food for the cows and like I said they compensated us for it but money in the bank doesn’t feed the cows,” said Bales.

For Consumers Energy, it’s all about providing clean and safe energy for the future of Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.