Concern from Spartans as third-party service data breach is investigated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Concern over how schools protect your personal information.

Michigan State University announced Monday that a company it works with was the target of a data breach. The university sent an email warning Spartans about the breach. In the subject line – MSU Third Party Vendor Data Incident.

“I feel like it’s becoming increasingly more common. Not necessarily with M-S-U or anything like that but, just in general,” said MSU Senior Jacob Rhodes.

Rhodes said he’s happy MSU is being transparent about the data breach and didn’t wait to tell the Spartan community what happened. “As soon as they were finding out, they were telling us. Not necessarily waiting for that list of people that were affected.”

But as a student, Rhodes said he’s concerned about his private information getting into the wrong hands. “It’s hard to tell just, kind of, from the email how they’re handling it. Whether it’s something that they’re taking a more hands-on approach or if it’s something where they’re just letting the company handle it and then continuing to go about business as usual.”

Information that MSU Cybercrime expert Tom Holt said Spartans will need to keep an eye on moving forward. “So being aware of, say, suspicious charges that might appear on financial accounts or, in the event that you have credit monitoring, that’s a good thing to do. So, contacting the major credit bureau’s and asking them to put holds or fraud alerts onto your accounts in particular.”

MSU Chief Information Officer Melissa Woo said in a statement that “while we know there was no breach to Michigan State University’s networks or systems, this compromise of a third-party organization is concerning – and compels us to notify our community and provide ways in which they can protect their information.”

Rhodes, along with other students and staff at MSU, now getting a lesson on how to protect your identity. “It’s something that all you can do right now is really wait and it’s out of, like especially M-S-U students, it’s out of our control,” said Rhodes.

MSU information technology and security experts recommended employees, students and the public to take the following actions to best protect themselves during a breach:

Be aware of the possibility of phishing emails;

Create effective passwords;

Use multifactor authentication on devices and accounts whenever possible (this is already required for most MSU logins);

Do not maintain data and files that are not needed; and

Pull a free credit report annually. You may obtain a free copy of your credit report from each of the three major credit reporting agencies once every 12 months by visiting annualcreditreport.com or by calling toll-free 877-322-8228.

