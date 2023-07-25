Advertise With Us

Calling for environment justice in Africa at Hannah Community Center

By Nathan Stearns
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Young leaders from Africa talked about how climate change is affecting their home countries. They gave a presentation this afternoon at the Hannah Community Center about how rising temperatures affect their health.

“Climate change impacts people differently,” said Juliet Gudhlanga at the presentation. “For example, the way women are impacted by climate change and the way men are impacted by climate change is different. Even among women, experiences are different, because women are not a monolithic group.”

Monday was the second program on improving the lives of people in Africa. Earlier this month young leaders from Africa talked about the importance of democracy and education.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
Lansing police warn not to drive ORV’s on city streets
Mail stolen from 100 people in Mid-Michigan
Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars

Latest News

Concern from Spartans as third-party service data breach is investigated
Lawsuit accuses MDHHS of abusing its power
What The Tech?: Twitter rebrands to ‘X’
Meridian Township Police go into emergency preparedness training