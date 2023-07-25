Calling for environment justice in Africa at Hannah Community Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Young leaders from Africa talked about how climate change is affecting their home countries. They gave a presentation this afternoon at the Hannah Community Center about how rising temperatures affect their health.

“Climate change impacts people differently,” said Juliet Gudhlanga at the presentation. “For example, the way women are impacted by climate change and the way men are impacted by climate change is different. Even among women, experiences are different, because women are not a monolithic group.”

Monday was the second program on improving the lives of people in Africa. Earlier this month young leaders from Africa talked about the importance of democracy and education.

