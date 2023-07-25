Brown Receives Record NBA Contract

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to sign the richest deal in NBA history-- it is for five years and $304 million. The deal was arranged with Celtics management on Sunday night in Boston. It is an historic deal that keeps the two time All Star under contract with Boston through the 2028-29 season. Nikola Jokic of Denver previously had the biggest NBA deal at $276 million. Brown is 26 years old and took a physical Monday which was required for the deal to be approved.

