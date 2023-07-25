Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bronny James has been moved out of intensive care at a Los Angeles hospital. James, the son of NBA star Lebron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice with his USC team in the gymn on Monday. He was rushed to a hospital and initially was placed in intensive care. The family has asked for privacy while the younger James is treaded. There is no update at the moment about his basketball future.

