Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game...
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bronny James has been moved out of intensive care at a Los Angeles hospital. James, the son of NBA star Lebron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice with his USC team in the gymn on Monday. He was rushed to a hospital and initially was placed in intensive care. The family has asked for privacy while the younger James is treaded. There is no update at the moment about his basketball future.

