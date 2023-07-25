Bears Cut DeWitt’s Anderson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former DeWitt High School punter Ryan Anderson has been cut by the NFL Chicago Bears. He signed with the team back in April and worked out for the Bears a year ago. Chicago apparently will keep its current veteran punter Trenton Gill. Anderson, now 28 years old, punted in college at Rutgers.

