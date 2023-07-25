Advertise With Us

Barkley Signs With Giants

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL...
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Running back Saquon Barkley has signed his franchise tag with the New York Giants. Barkley is getting a one year, adjusted franchise tag worth $10.1 million fully guaranteed and p to $11 million with incentives. Barkley was a star in college at Penn State and has been seeking a longer term deal.

