Barkley Signs With Giants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Running back Saquon Barkley has signed his franchise tag with the New York Giants. Barkley is getting a one year, adjusted franchise tag worth $10.1 million fully guaranteed and p to $11 million with incentives. Barkley was a star in college at Penn State and has been seeking a longer term deal.

