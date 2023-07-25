Advertise With Us

8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car

By WRDW Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Deputies say an 8-year-old girl from Georgia was pulled over while driving her mom’s car.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, they received several calls in relation to the girl driving a blue Toyota Highlander on Monday in Martinez, WRDW reports.

A deputy was able to stop the vehicle around 10:35 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office report.

The 8-year-old said she was “just driving” when pulled over. She stated she didn’t know why she took her mom’s car.

She was taken to juvenile court and released to her mom.

The incident comes days after the Georgia State Patrol says a 12-year-old driver caused a four-car accident that sent one person to the hospital in Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Lansing police warn not to drive ORV’s on city streets
Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt
1 dead, 2 injured after motorcycle, car crash in Lansing

Latest News

DOJ sues Texas over floating barriers meant to stop migrants
Police, residents look for clues after human remains found in suitcases
Preston and Tanesha Cobb got married at the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital after a...
‘Nothing that would stop me’: Couple gets married at burn center
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day