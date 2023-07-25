4 win $2,500 each from LAFCU essay contest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four lucky winners of LAFCU’s pathway to financial transformation essay contest were presented their $2,500 checks Tuesday morning.

The LAFCU senior staff and team members presented checks to the following contest winners:

Cyrene Ireland of Jackson

Elizabeth Ronning of Lansing

Caliyah Roberson of Grand Rapids

Alexys Jordal of Dewitt

A total of $10,000 will be awarded to the individuals whose one-page essays were selected from nearly 100 entries statewide. One of the winners said this contest is great for the community.

“Just them being able to give to the community and pour out financial stability and a roadmap is really important, because a lot of people do not focus on that, or they think like ‘oh it is so hard to achieve it,’” said Roberson. “And so for them, just providing free resources is amazing. So, I think they are doing great work.”

The winners will use the money to pay down debt and work toward financial stability.

