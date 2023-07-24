Advertise With Us

Wellness Watch with Digestive Health Institute: Fatty Liver Disease

Scott Zeilstra from the Digestive Health Institute joined Claudia to learn about the liver and how it impacts our health.
By Rachelle Legrand and Claudia Sella
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10′s Wellness Watch gave you a need to know guide on fatty liver disease.

Fatty Liver Disease is a condition where the buildup of fat on the liver can lead to inflammation and scarring.

This can cause a decline in the liver’s performance, or worse, its complete shutdown.

Affecting 25% of the population, this disease is still one that you can keep on your radar, as well work on preventative methods to control.

Claudia Sella sat down with physician assistant Scott Zeilstra to discuss more.

