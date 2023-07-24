Advertise With Us

Tuesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for some groups
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WILX)
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to predicted air quality across the region.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared Tuesday to be an Action Day for elevated levels of smoke in the air. Pollutants are expected to be in the “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” range. The Action Day has been issued for all of Michigan.

It is recommended that active children, adults and persons with respiratory diseases limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

For additional information visit the Michigan Department Of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy website.

