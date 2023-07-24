LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to predicted air quality across the region.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared Tuesday to be an Action Day for elevated levels of smoke in the air. Pollutants are expected to be in the “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” range. The Action Day has been issued for all of Michigan.

It is recommended that active children, adults and persons with respiratory diseases limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

For additional information visit the Michigan Department Of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy website.

