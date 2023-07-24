Advertise With Us

Tigers Win Monday Makeup Game

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after...
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers never trailed Monday afternoon, downing the San Francisco Giants 5-1 in a makeup game at Comerica Park. It completed a three game sweep which began earlier in the spring. The Tigers have now played 100 games with 62 remaining and have a 46-54 record, two wins in a row. They next host Shohei Otani and the Los Angeles Angels for three games beginning Tuesday night.

