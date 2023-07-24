Tigers Win Monday Makeup Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers never trailed Monday afternoon, downing the San Francisco Giants 5-1 in a makeup game at Comerica Park. It completed a three game sweep which began earlier in the spring. The Tigers have now played 100 games with 62 remaining and have a 46-54 record, two wins in a row. They next host Shohei Otani and the Los Angeles Angels for three games beginning Tuesday night.

