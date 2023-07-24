Third-party service providers for MSU warn of data breach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two separate third-party services for Michigan State University have warned of a potential data breach in their systems.

According to a statement sent to the MSU community, third-party service providers National Student Clearinghouse, NSC, and TIAA recently informed Michigan State University that they were affected by a data breach resulting in the potential exposure of MSU community members’ personal data.

The vulnerability involved the MOVEit software which is a cloud-based program for transferring files. MSU said the breach of the MOVEit software has affected millions across the globe.

The University said that at this time, no MSU-owned or operated systems have been compromised by this incident. It is unknown if this breach resulted in the unauthorized access of personal information for any MSU members.

MSU information technology and security experts recommended employees and students take the following actions to best protect themselves:

“Be aware of the possibility of phishing emails

Create effective passwords

Use multifactor authentication on devices and accounts whenever possible (this is already required for most MSU logins);

Do not maintain data and files that are not needed; and

Pull a free credit report annually. You may obtain a free copy of your credit report from each of the three major credit reporting agencies once every 12 months by visiting annualcreditreport.com or by calling toll-free 877-322-8228″

“While we know there was no breach to Michigan State University’s networks or systems, this compromise of a third-party organization is concerning and compels us to notify our community and provide ways in which they can protect their information,” said MSU Executive Vice President for Administration and Chief Information Officer Melissa Woo. “While events like these are out of our control, they remind us of the importance of practicing good cybersecurity habits.”

NSC and TIAA have told Michigan State that they will provide a list of people whose information may have been exposed as a result of this incident. Any affected individuals will be separately and individually notified of the nature of such exposure.

NSC has established a webpage to keep students potentially impacted informed on its actions. Meanwhile, TIAA’s partner, Pension Benefit Information has made a similar webpage for retirees to stay informed about any updates regarding this incident.

