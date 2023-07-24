Advertise With Us

Sparrow Health: Increasing ACL injuries

By Marz Anderson and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors at Sparrow Health said as more young women get into athletics, the number of ACL tears are on the rise.

Dr. Michael Shingles said most tears are non-contact injuries from playing sports like basketball and soccer.

They happen while making sudden movements, slowing down, or landing after a jump.

“These injuries happen all the time. Chances are if you’re over the age of 15 you probably had a teammate who has torn their ACL, it’s that prevalent,” said I think one of the best ways to prevent ACL injuries is doing jumping landing programs and having either athletic trainer or someone who knows what they’re looking for help.”

Dr. Shingles said an ACL injury is not career-ending. Recovery could be as quick as six months, but it’s not easy.

There is a lot of work to do in physical therapy.

