Padres in Detroit facing the Tigers

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - One Detroit team that is not likely going to be in this year’s playoffs, barring a miracle the Detroit Tigers, and a 14-3 slaughter Saturday night to San Diego surely didn’t help.

They were back home Sunday looking to avoid getting swept.

Good start in the 1st, Spencer Torkelson up sends a solo-shot 15th long ball of the year 1-zip Detroit.

3rd inning now same score for Andy Ibanez and he puts this one nearly in the same spot as Torkelson another solo shot 2-0 Tigers. Bottom 9 it’s 3-1 San Diego has the go-ahead run at the dish but Alex Lang is able to get out of trouble and close things down

Detroit avoids a series sweep with a 3-1 win tigers have a makeup game with San Francisco Monday afternoon at 1:10.

