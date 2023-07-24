Advertise With Us

Oxford school shooter to appear in court for Miller hearing

Ethan Crumbley
Ethan Crumbley
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen who admitted to the deadly Oxford High School shooting, is scheduled to appear in court for a Miller hearing on Thursday, July 27.

A Miller hearing is required for defendants under the age of 17. It is a pre-sentencing hearing where the judge will take into consideration Crumbley’s age at the time of the shooting, what was going on in his life at the time, and other factors.

RELATED: Attorney discusses factors of Miller hearing

On Oct. 24, 2022, Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 counts against him including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm with a commission of a felony.

Crumbley admitted to killing four students and injuring six other students and a teacher during a shooting at the school in November 2021.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe is overseeing the case. He will not make a decision or sentence Crumbley at the Miller hearing.

At the end of the hearing, which could take more than one day, Rowe will set two dates – one to announce his decision, and the other for Crumbley’s sentencing.

Stay with TV5 for the latest on this case.

Read next:
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know
Members of Teamsters Local 687 held a practice strike in front of the UPS facility in Watertown...
Some Flint Community Schools students allowed clear backpacks
Pre-K through sixth graders will be allowed to have clear backpacks. No one else is allowed to...
39-year-old man arrested after allegedly touching young girls at Michigan’s Adventure wave pool
A 39 YEAR OLD MAN IS IN CUSTODY ACCUSED OF INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHING YOUNG GIRLS SATURDAY AT THE...
Avoiding scammers in the midst of storm damage
Possible hail damage at Davison Country Club (Photo: Alysse Reed)

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car crash on Cedar Street sends 4 people to the hospital
A 39 YEAR OLD MAN IS IN CUSTODY ACCUSED OF INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHING YOUNG GIRLS SATURDAY AT THE...
39-year-old man arrested after allegedly touching young girls at Michigan’s Adventure wave pool
Lansing police looking for missing endangered man
Historic Lake Michigan ferry suspends service following mechanical failure
1 dead, 2 injured after motorcycle, car crash in Lansing

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist kicks off ‘Make it Michigan’ budget tour in U.P.
Michigan State University partners with Army for new research
Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars
Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars