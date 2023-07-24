New social districts being discussed in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are currently three social districts in Lansing that give people the chance to walk around designated spots after ordering alcohol from a local business or bar.

They are in downtown Lansing by Jackson Field, in Reo Town, and in Old Town.

On Monday there are plans in the works to add a fourth social district to Lansing. It would be on the city’s far east side.

It is called the Red Cedar/South Frandor Social District and two local businesses that serve alcohol Hooked Bookstore and the old bag of nails pub would be included.

Those businesses are located on or near East Michigan Avenue.

Social districts were an important economic tool to help local businesses during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

A manager at Lansing Brewing Company in the Downtown Lansing social district said social districts saved the business.

“Guests being able to get to-go cocktails and beers and take those home with them,” said Daniel Tucker, bar manager at Lansing Brewing Company. “Of course, we already distribute our own beer and we sell beer by the can but social districts just get a different element. To be able to pull that off during Covid and then, of course, the fact that those creative initiatives have stuck around.”

Under the proposed guidelines, the Red Cedar/South Frandor Social District would be open all week, times vary.

People could drink their alcohol outside, near Hooked Bookstore and the Old Bag of Nails Pub, and an area to the southeast.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.