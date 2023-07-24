Advertise With Us

Multiple intersections in East Lansing undergoing construction

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Construction is starting Monday in the Bailey neighborhood.

Crews are replacing sidewalk and ramp locations at the following intersections:

  • Albert and Spartan Avenues
  • Albert Avenue and Kenberry Drive
  • Albert and Lexington Avenues
  • Frye and Spartan Avenues

The construction will result in traffic shifts beginning on Monday, July 24. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

Community members with questions can call the Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459.

