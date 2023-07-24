Multiple intersections in East Lansing undergoing construction

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Construction is starting Monday in the Bailey neighborhood.

Crews are replacing sidewalk and ramp locations at the following intersections:

Albert and Spartan Avenues

Albert Avenue and Kenberry Drive

Albert and Lexington Avenues

Frye and Spartan Avenues

The construction will result in traffic shifts beginning on Monday, July 24. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

Community members with questions can call the Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459.

