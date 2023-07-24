Multiple intersections in East Lansing undergoing construction
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Construction is starting Monday in the Bailey neighborhood.
Crews are replacing sidewalk and ramp locations at the following intersections:
- Albert and Spartan Avenues
- Albert Avenue and Kenberry Drive
- Albert and Lexington Avenues
- Frye and Spartan Avenues
The construction will result in traffic shifts beginning on Monday, July 24. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible.
Community members with questions can call the Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459.
