MSU researchers receive a grant to help study Alzheimer’s treatment

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel and Amy Lyman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University (MSU) researcher and his team have received $3 million to develop a treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Dr. Kin Sing Stephen Lee received the grant from the National Institutes on Aging. Dr. Lee will use the funds to further study and test a protein called Soluble Epoxide Hydrolase, or SEH.

The team will fine-tune the most promising SEH modifications and their ability to reach the brain.

Dr. Lee is hopeful this can also pave the way for treatments for other neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s.

