MSU Helping Create FIFA turf grass

MSU shooting Spartan Strong
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is working with the University of Tennessee to create a modern turf grass for the FIFA World Cup soccer competition in 2026. The tournament will require 170 fields, training facilities and base camps for national teams in three different countries. MSU has a history of developing world wide athletic fields with state of the art natural grass. A field day was held on campus Monday to demonstrate progress made thus far on advanced grass for others to inspect.

