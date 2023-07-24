MSU Helping Create FIFA turf grass

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is working with the University of Tennessee to create a modern turf grass for the FIFA World Cup soccer competition in 2026. The tournament will require 170 fields, training facilities and base camps for national teams in three different countries. MSU has a history of developing world wide athletic fields with state of the art natural grass. A field day was held on campus Monday to demonstrate progress made thus far on advanced grass for others to inspect.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.