Michigan State University partners with Army for new research

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced a new research partnership between them and the US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center.

The partnership will last five years and the goal of this research is to create a new generation of autonomous vehicles that are not only easy to repair but also energy efficient.

This new program also aims to create more STEM leaders within Michigan’s workforce that can contribute to the state’s economy.

A press conference was held on the partnership from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday at the MSU Composite Vehicle Research Center.

