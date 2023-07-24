MI College exposure softball tournament concluded Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some softball area teams were represented well in the state playoffs, and over the weekend some area players joined players from across the state for a 3-day tournament in East Lansing.

The MI College Exposure Softball Tournament was being held at the East Lansing Aquatic Center Fields as a 3-day event which began early Friday and wrapped later that night. Nearly 36-high level travel softball teams competed in games from sun-up to sun-down playing in front of 20 different local collegiate coaches.

There were three different age divisions from 14 and under through 18 and under so even non-seniors could still put themselves on the early radars of coaches, and for seniors themselves serious about playing at the next level it’s one of their favorite tournaments of the summer.

“This tournament is super awesome,” said Holt rising-senior, Kaelyn Rozycki. “Obviously, there’s a ton of great teams here really good competition a bunch of college coaches here. So it’s like super awesome exposure you get to see coaches that you may not see at other tournaments in other areas, so.”

“These tournaments like these are showcase tournaments,” said Marc Kibby, Lansing Community College Head Coach. “The kids are playing against other their best kids around the state, but this kind of lets them see where they’re at compared to where the other teams or kids are at. They just know how much harder they got to work if they need to.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.