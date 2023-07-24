Meridian Township Police Chief announces retirement after 28 years of service

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A long-time local police chief announced his retirement on Monday.

Meridian Township Police Department Chief Ken Plaga announced his retirement on July 24 after 28 years of service. He started his career on September 1995. He was a Public Safety Officer and later held positions of Detective (1998-1999), Patrol Sergeant (1999-2001), Training/Administrative Sergeant (2001-2005), Services Division Commander, Lieutenant (2005-2010), Uniform Division Commander, Lieutenant (2010-2016), and Assistant Chief of Police (2016-2018).

Then in 2018, Chief Plaga was named as the Police Chief for Meridian Township.

“The most rewarding part of this job has been the connection to the community,” said Chief Plaga. “My proudest accomplishment is the relationships I’ve built between our department and the various residents, schools, and organizations I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years.”

Chief Plaga’s last day will be on Friday, August 25.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.