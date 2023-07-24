Advertise With Us

Meridian Township officials to do emergency preparedness training

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department and the Meridian Township Fire Department will be training at Wardcliff Elementary School starting Monday.

Meridian Township officials said on Facebook that from Monday until Thursday, police and firefighters will perform emergency preparedness training. There will be an increase of police cars and fire trucks in the area and officials say this presence does not signify an active emergency situation.

If people have any questions they can call the Meridian Township Fire Department using the number 517-853-4791

