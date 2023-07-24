Mail stolen from 100 people in Mid-Michigan

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Tonight, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a mail thief. Over the weekend, roughly 100 people had their mail stolen. Your bills, birthday cards, and private information could have been the target of thieves. The thefts were first reported on Saturday night, however, mail was then found to be stolen in Delhi Township, Holt, Aurelius Township, and parts of Eaton County.

“We had approximately 100 mailboxes gone through, some folks had their mail taken, we found a lot of the mail that was just scattered a long the roadway.” said Capt. Andrew Daenzer, with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says the stolen mail was reported by a few different people out on walks.

“There is a state law, that’s a misdemeanor, to deprive someone of their mail, to steal mail.” said Capt. Daenzer.

While the mail was put in other people’s mailboxes and thrown across the road, officials say that none of it appeared to be tampered with or opened.

“But that’s sad that that happened to the mail, it kind of touches me here that’s kind of hard.” said Joyce Lightfoot-Williams, a Former USPS Worker.

Lightfoot-Williams worked for the postal office for 26 years and says this is an uncommon occurrence. She says the postal service is good at solving these crimes, and she hopes people will come forward if they saw something.

“My first thought was who on earth would do such a thing, and then was a carrier disgruntled, and they had a bad day and didn’t get their way.” said Lightfoot-Williams.

If your mail was impacted, you should call your local law enforcement agency. You should also report the crime to USPS, by clicking here.

Until the person responsible is caught, the Ingham County Sheriff’s office recommends keeping a close eye on your mail. With no suspects, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to check their home security cameras. They believe a homeowner, in the affected area, might have some video of the crime.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.