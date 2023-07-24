Lt. Gov. Gilchrist kicks off ‘Make it Michigan’ budget tour in U.P.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist kicked off the ‘Make it Michigan” budget tour Monday in the upper peninsula.

During his visit on July 24, Gilchrist will be visiting Sault Ste. Marie and Kincheloe.

In Sault Ste. Marie, he will be visiting the new Soo Locks construction site, where about 80 million tons of commercial commodities pass through each year.

He will also tour Lake Superior State University’s Center for Freshwater Research and Education.

In Kincheloe, Gilchrist will be visiting a new 400-unit workforce housing project being built for workers of the Soo Locks construction project. The ‘Make it Michigan” budget tour begins at 8 a.m. Monday.

