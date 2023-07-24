Advertise With Us

Loons in Lansing facing the Lugnuts

By Joey Ellis and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts were looking to pick up a big series win against the Great Lakes Loons.

This would help 1st inning leadoff batter Colby Thomas. This one leaves the yard in a hurry. It’s a Colby-Jack, 1st of the year, 1-0 Lugnuts But the Loons countered quickly the next inning Chris Newell responds with a solo shot of his own to rf that left the yard and quickly leveled things up at 1.

Loons were up 2-1 in the 4th didn’t last long Brennan Milone muscles up on this one absolutely destroys this 2nd homer on the year part of a 2-run 4th putting the Nuts up 3-2. But the Loons scored 3 unanswered runs and went on to win 5-3 to salvage a series split.

The Lugnuts now hit the road Tuesday for a 6-game road trip with quad cities.

