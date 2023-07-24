Lansing police warn not to drive ORV’s on city streets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to not drive off-road vehicles (ORV) and ATVs on city streets.

The Lansing Police Department said on Facebook that driving ORVs and ATVs can be fun, but there is a time and place for them. It is illegal to drive an ORV or ATV on the streets as well as the city parks because of safety.

LPD posted pictures of one ORV that was towed away.

Police warned people to drive their ORVs where they are meant to go or they will take them to the tow yard.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.