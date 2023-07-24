Advertise With Us

Lansing police warn not to drive ORV’s on city streets

(Lansing Police Department)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to not drive off-road vehicles (ORV) and ATVs on city streets.

The Lansing Police Department said on Facebook that driving ORVs and ATVs can be fun, but there is a time and place for them. It is illegal to drive an ORV or ATV on the streets as well as the city parks because of safety.

LPD posted pictures of one ORV that was towed away.

Police warned people to drive their ORVs where they are meant to go or they will take them to the tow yard.

